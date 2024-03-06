Judge Grants Scott Peterson March 12 Status Hearing

Scott Peterson will appear in court next week via Zoom after the L.A. Innocence Project took on his case. They say his constitutional rights were violated. Peterson is serving a life sentence for the deaths of his wife, Laci, and unborn son. (3/6/24)   MORE

Scott Peterson at his arraignment.

Judge Grants Scott Peterson March 12 Status Hearing

Ex-Idaho Trooper Daniel Howard is charged with first-degree murder.

Former State Trooper Daniel Howard, Charged in Murder of Estranged Ex

gloria faber testifies

Jennifer Dulos' Mother Testifies, State Rests in Troconis Trial

Fotis Dulos' driveway.

Missing Mom Conspiracy Trial: Judge May Hold Troconis in Contempt

Newly obtained court documents indicate that police investigated at least two other suspects in the murder of Jared Bridegan.

Two Unknown Suspects Have Not Been Charged in Jared Bridegan’s Murder

Court TV has obtained video showing Alex Murdaugh’s arrest in Florida.

Body Camera Footage Shows Alex Murdaugh’s Arrest Outside Rehab

Shanna Gardner is being charged with first degree murder.

Suspects in Jared Bridegan's Murder Due in Court

Julie Grant on set with a picture of Becky Hill on the monitor.

Whose Pants Were on Fire: Becky Hill or Juror Z?

Juror Z testified that Becky Hill Influenced verdict.

Juror Drama at Alex Murdaugh's Evidentiary Hearing

Becky Hill's body language assessed by expert.

Inside Alex Murdaugh's Hearing: Becky Hill's Body Language on the Stand

Justice Toal sits on the bench

Justice Jean Toal Denies Alex Murdaugh's Motion For a New Trial

Becky Hill takes her oath.

Becky Hill's Full Testimony

