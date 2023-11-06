Judge to Trump Attorney: 'Control your client'

Donald Trump testified today in his New York civil trial. It was the first time he answered questions, under oath in public, about the allegations. The $250M suit alleges Trump committed fraud by inflating assets on financial statements. (11/6/23)   MORE

