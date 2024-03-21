Julie Grant: 'Pants On Fire, Jennifer Soto!'

- Watch Live
In anticipation of news about the death of Madeline Soto, 13, Julie wonders if homicide charges will be brought against her mom's boyfriend Stephan Sterns. Julie also breaks down what appear to be lies told by Madeline's mom, Jennifer Soto. (3/21/24) MORE
