Julie Grant: 'Pants On Fire, Jennifer Soto!'

In anticipation of news about the death of Madeline Soto, 13, Julie wonders if homicide charges will be brought against her mom's boyfriend Stephan Sterns. Julie also breaks down what appear to be lies told by Madeline's mom, Jennifer Soto. (3/21/24)   MORE

Latest Videos

A judge granted a motion for a change of venue for defendants Brooks Houck, Steven and Joseph Lawson in the Crystal Rogers murder case.

Suspects in Crystal Rogers Murder Case Get Change of Venue

Joshua Colwell is cross examined.

Small-Town Secrets Murder Trial: Former Drug Associate Cross Examined

Joshua Colwell, former drug associate of victim Christine Sullivan, takes the stand.

Small-Town Secrets Murder Trial: Former Drug Associate Takes Stand

Chief Betty Holland provides an update on the progress made in the murder of Madeline Soto.

Police Provide Update on Madeline Soto Case

Julie Grant with a picture of Madeline Soto on the monitor.

Julie Grant: 'Pants On Fire, Jennifer Soto!'

Crime scene expert Dr. Kenny Kinsey discusses the physical evidence related to the Karen Read case.

Karen Read Trial: Crime Scene Expert Dr. Kenny Kinsey Joins Court TV

Karen Read's defense is trying to prove a conspiracy by police but they need to get more information and want access to phone records.

Karen Read Wants Phone Records Released to Prove Police Conspiracy

Court TV retraces the alleged steps and route Stephan Sterns took on the morning of February 26.

Retracing Stephan Sterns' Story and Whether it Aligns With Evidence

Karen Read in court for a pretrial hearing on March 20, 2024.

Karen Read Pretrial Hearing: Lawyers Argue Over New Discovery Motions

Julie Grant with a picture of Kendy Howard on the monitor.

Julie Grant: May Kendy Howard Finally Rest in Peace

timothy verrill trial graphic

Small-Town Secrets Murder Trial: Day 1

Will Chad Daybell point the finger at Lori Vallow and her brother, Alex?

Will Chad Daybell Point Finger at Lori Vallow and Her Brother, Alex?

MORE VIDEOS