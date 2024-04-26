Elijah McClain's Mother Speaks: 'Eternal Shame On You All'

Elijah McClain's mother, Sheneen McClain, addresses the court ahead of Jeremy Cooper's sentencing. Cooper was convicted of criminally negligent homicide in the death of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black massage therapist. (4/26/24)   MORE

Latest Videos

Courtney Clenney's parents appear in court alongside their daughter. Courtney's parents have been charged with unauthorized use of a computer, allegedly accessing stabbing victim, Christian Obumseli's laptop.

Courtney Clenney and Her Parents Appear In Court Together

The panel recap the Karen Read case as the beginning of the trail draws near.

Recapping the Karen Read Case As Trial Is Set to Begin

Ron Arnold testified that Chad Daybell told him “When everything came out, that everything was going to be just fine,” when speaking about JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan's whereabouts. Months later, the children were found buried on his property.

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 12 Recap

Ex-college professor Gowun Park entered a guilty plea on Thursday from charges stemming from the death of her husband. A judge sentenced Park to a maximum of 10 years in prison on reduced charges.

Ex-College Professor Gowun Park Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison

Jeremy Cooper, who was convicted of criminally negligent homicide for administering the sedative ultimately blamed for killing Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black massage therapist, is sentenced.

Paramedic Jeremy Cooper Sentenced In The Death of Elijah McClain

Elijah McClain's mother, Sheneen McClain, addresses the court ahead of Jeremy Cooper's sentencing.

Elijah McClain's Mother Speaks: 'Eternal Shame On You All'

Jeremy Cooper addresses the judge before sentencing. Cooper was convicted of criminally negligent homicide for administering the sedative ultimately blamed for killing Elijah McClain.

Jeremy Cooper Addresses Judge Before Sentencing

Split screen showing Ron Arnold and Chad Daybell

'You Own It': Witness Reveals John Prior Owns Chad Daybell's House

zoom screen of a courtroom

Friend Testifies About 'Red Flags' Surrounding Tammy Daybell's Funeral

Some key rulings in the Karen Read case that were deemed admissible include evidence of Karen Read's blood alcohol level, evidence of a failing relationship between Read and John O'Keefe and evidence of Read's out of court statements.

Opening Statements In the Karen Read Trial Start Monday

After Stephan Sterns was indicted on a first-degree murder charge in Madeline Soto's death, the panel asks what her mother, Jenn Soto, knew and whether she'll end up being a witness or a co-defendant alongside Sterns.

Will Madeline Soto's Mom, Jenn Soto, be a Witness or Co-Defendant?

Alex Cox made internet searches that suggest he was the masked man Tammy Daybell called police about in regards to the 'paintball incident.'

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 11 Recap

MORE VIDEOS