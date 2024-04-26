Elijah McClain's Mother Speaks: 'Eternal Shame On You All'

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Elijah McClain's mother, Sheneen McClain, addresses the court ahead of Jeremy Cooper's sentencing. Cooper was convicted of criminally negligent homicide in the death of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black massage therapist. (4/26/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?