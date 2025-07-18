Jury Selection Begins Tuesday in Stephan Sterns Sex Abuse Case

Stephan Sterns' first trial, beginning Tuesday with jury selection, is for dozens of counts of sexual battery, molestation, and possession of child pornography, many of which carry a maximum sentence of life in prison. (7/18/25) MORE

Child Abuse, Sex Crimes

Judge Scolds Ali Defense Attorney For Ignoring Agreed Upon Parameters

Fatima's Boyfriend Admits He Knew She Wasn't Allowed to Date

Boyfriend: Fatima 'Started Shaking' Upon Learning Dad Was Outside School

Fatima Ali: Parents Planned Iraq Trip to Separate Me From My Boyfriend

Fatima Ali: I Wouldn't Have Gotten Away if Bystanders Hadn't Helped Me

WA v. Ihsan & Zahraa Ali Juror: I'm Not Feeling Well, Won't Be Back Today

Teacher or Predator Case | Nicole Callaham's Bond Hearing

Alleged Victim Speaks Out After Nicole Callaham's Bond Hearing

Stephan Sterns Pretrial Hearing in Child Sex Abuse Case

Witness Says Teen Girl 'Couldn't Breathe' As Father Attacked Her

Witness: Man Would Not Have Stopped Choking Girl if I Hadn't Stepped In

