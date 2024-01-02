Justice for Harmony Montgomery

- Watch Live
Julie Grant discusses some of the hints gleaned from Adam Montgomery's latest legal filing, which revealed unusual items he purchased while his daughter was missing, including a large bag of limestone and a grinder. (1/2/23) MORE
