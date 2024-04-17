Karen Read Trial: Prosecution and Defense Witness Lists Released

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
The prosecution and defense witness lists are released. The judge prohibits mention of third party in defense opening in the Killer or Cover-Up Murder Trial. Karen Read is accused of killing her boyfriend, Police Officer John O'Keefe. (4/16/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?