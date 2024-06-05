Killer or Cover-Up Murder Trial: Analyzing the Case Evidence

In this episode of Opening Statements, Julie Grant and her special guests delve into the evidence and testimony in the Karen Read trial. She also discusses major updates on Court TV this week. (6/5/24)    MORE

Taken Teen Murder Trial: Opening Statements

A juror, being referred to as Tracie, joins Michael Ayala to speak about the Chad Daybell conviction and the jurors decision to recommend the death penalty in the Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial.

Juror Speaks to Court TV About Daybell Trial and Death Penalty Verdict

Juror #12 Opens Up to Court TV About Daybell Trial

After being convicted of murder in the deaths of Tammy Daybell, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, Chad Daybell is in the sentencing phase of his trial. The jury is deliberating whether he'll get the death penalty or a life sentence. 

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 33 Recap

Earlier in the afternoon the jury broke their silence for the first time since their deliberations began and their request was to once again review the video of Christopher Gregor forcing his son Corey Micciolo to run on the treadmill.

Treadmill Abuse Murder Trial: Jury Requests Review of Treadmill Video

A jury convicted Chad Daybell on charges he killed his first wife, Tammy Daybell, and the two youngest children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, of his second wife, Lori Vallow Daybell. The penalty phase starts tomorrow.

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 32 Recap

Closing arguments were presented today in the Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial, however, jury deliberations will resume on Thursday morning.

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 31 Recap

The prosecution presents its rebuttal in the Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial, where Chad Daybell is charged with murder in the deaths of his first wife, Tammy, and the youngest children of his second wife, Lori Vallow Daybell.

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Prosecution Rebuttal

Closing arguments are set to begin tomorrow in the Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial where Chad Daybell is charged with murder in the deaths of his first wife, Tammy, and the youngest children of his second wife, Lori Vallow Daybell.

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 30 Recap

Jury deliberations begin Tuesday as the closing arguments have been made in the TikTok Star Murder Trial where Ali Abulaban is accused of murdering his estranged wife and a man she was with. \

TikTok Star Murder Trial: Jury Deliberations Begin Tuesday

Prosecutor: Abulaban 'Knew His Shots Would Kill...Motive Was Jealousy'

Karm and Joel Waldman talk Adelson news.

Why Charlie Adelson Was Transferred to South Dakota: Insiders Tell All

