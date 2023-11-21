Kyle Rittenhouse Announces Book Release

- Watch Live
Rittenhouse, who fatally shot 2 men and injured another during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, said the shootings were in self-defense. On social media, Rittenhouse describes the book as "the real and honest version of my story." (11/20/23) MORE
