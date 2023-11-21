Kyle Rittenhouse's Attorney Talks to Court TV About New Book

Defense attorney Mark Richards gave an update on Kyle Rittenhouse's life today. He also spoke about how Nov. 20 marked the 2-year anniversary of the day Rittenhouse was acquitted of charges related to the shootings of 3 protesters. (11/21/23)   MORE

