Nick Reiner Appears in Court, Does Not Enter Plea As Arraignment Delayed

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Nick Reiner made a court appearance today and was set to be arraigned and enter a plea; however, with his high-profile attorney, Alan Jackson asking to be replaced by a public defender, Judge Theresa McGonigle delayed his arraignment. (1/7/26) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?