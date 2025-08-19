Sarah Grace Patrick Denied Bond in Killings of Mom, Stepdad

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
A Georgia judge denied bond to Sarah Grace Patrick, a 17-year-old girl accused of murdering her mother, Kristin Brock, 41, and stepfather, James Brock, 45, whose bodies were discovered on February 20, 2025, at their family home. (8/19/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?