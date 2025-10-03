Singer d4vd's Manager Breaks His Silence

- Watch Live
Singer d4vd is under intense scrutiny, although no charges have been filed so far. Meanwhile, investigators continue to probe any connections between d4vd, teen victim Celeste Rivas Hernandez, and the vehicle her body was found in. (10/2/25) MORE
