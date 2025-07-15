Stephan Sterns Pretrial Hearing in Child Sex Abuse Case

- Watch Live
Accused child molester and accused child murderer Stephan Sterns was in court ahead of his child sex abuse case, which begins next week. Sterns' separate first-degree murder trial in the death of Madeline Soto, 13, is set for September. (7/14/25) MORE
