Stephan Sterns' Trial Dates Set in Abuse and Murder of Madeline Soto

Dates have now been set for both of Stephan Sterns' trials. Sterns is charged with sexual abuse of a minor in the death of Madeline Soto as well as her murder. Soto was found murdered on March 1 in a wooded area of Osceola County, Florida. (10/14/24) MORE

Casey Anthony's Trial Judge Joins Court TV

Father Who Drove Twin Toddler Daughters Off Cliff Is Sentenced

Police: Remains Found on Private Property By Hunter ID'd as Elijah Vue

Human Remains Found Near Elijah Vue's Previous Home

Broken Trust Abuse Trial: Judge Declares Mistrial

Murder of Madeline Soto: Medical Examiner Determines Cause of Death

Parents Charged After Allegedly Treating Child's Injuries with Smoothies

Ex-Pageant Queen Pleads Not Guilty in Death of Boyfriend's Toddler

Julie Grant: ‘How Could a Parent Laugh at Their Child’s Abuse?’

'She Knows What Happened:' Elijah Vue's Father Wants Answers

'Treadmill Abuse Trial' Defense Speaks About Gregor's Appeal

