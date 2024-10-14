Stephan Sterns' Trial Dates Set in Abuse and Murder of Madeline Soto

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
Dates have now been set for both of Stephan Sterns' trials. Sterns is charged with sexual abuse of a minor in the death of Madeline Soto as well as her murder. Soto was found murdered on March 1 in a wooded area of Osceola County, Florida. (10/14/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?