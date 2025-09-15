Teen Accused of Killing Mom Loses Bid to Have Judge Tossed From Case

Defense lawyers for Derek Rosa, 14, who's accused of killing his mother, sought to disqualify the judge. They argued bias and lack of civility on the part of the judge, but their motion was denied after it was declared legally insufficient. (9/15/25)

Kids Who Kill, Murder & Mayhem

