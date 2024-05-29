Testimony Concludes in Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial

Julia Jenae hosts Closing Arguments and discusses the major trials of the week. After 30 days of testimony, closing arguments are set to start in the case against Chad Daybell. (5/29/24)   MORE

Closing arguments were presented today in the Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial, however, jury deliberations will resume on Thursday morning.

The prosecution presents its rebuttal in the Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial, where Chad Daybell is charged with murder in the deaths of his first wife, Tammy, and the youngest children of his second wife, Lori Vallow Daybell.

Closing arguments are set to begin tomorrow in the Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial where Chad Daybell is charged with murder in the deaths of his first wife, Tammy, and the youngest children of his second wife, Lori Vallow Daybell.

Jury deliberations begin Tuesday as the closing arguments have been made in the TikTok Star Murder Trial where Ali Abulaban is accused of murdering his estranged wife and a man she was with. \

Prosecutor: Abulaban 'Knew His Shots Would Kill...Motive Was Jealousy'

Karm and Joel Waldman talk Adelson news.

Court TV addresses the many conflicting stories regarding Tammy Daybell's death, including Garth Daybell saying he found Tammy dead on the couch in one instance while also saying he found her dead on the bed. Chad Daybell told the judge that he will not testify.

Daybell defense rests.

Court TV takes a look at some of the biggest moments that have happened in the Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial, which includes Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow discussing building a pool in the backyard a day before the bodies were found.

Chad Daybell listens in court on May 22, 2024.

Abulaban on the stand.

Charlie Adelson, the wealthy Fort Lauderdale periodontist who's serving a life sentence for plotting to murder Florida State University law professor Dan Markel, has been transferred to a prison in South Dakota.

