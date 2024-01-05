The Death of Elijah McClain Trial: Randy Roedema Sentencing Hearing

The sentencing hearing is underway for the only officer convicted in the death of Elijah McClain. Randy Roedema was convicted of criminally negligent homicide and third-degree assault. He could get probation or up to six years in prison. (1/5/24)   MORE

Latest Videos

inside of courtroom

Video Shows Defendant Minutes Before Attacking Judge

Randy Roedema Sentencing Hearing.

The Death of Elijah McClain Trial: Randy Roedema Sentencing Hearing

man leaping over judicial bench

Man Who Attacked Judge Refuses to Return to Court

Photo of smiling Jonathan Majors

Actor Jonathan Majors Guilty of Domestic Assault Charges

Defense attorney Shana Beggan

Defense Opening Statements in Elijah McClain Trial

photo of Jussie Smollett

Jussie Smollett's Disorderly Conduct Conviction Upheld

Young Thug performs

Opening Statements in Young Thug RICO Case on Monday

Michael Mattioli

Michael Mattioli Describes How He Restrained Joel Acevedo

Jackson Mahomes with Taylor Swift.

NFL Star's Brother Charged with Sexual Battery

Zachary Ty Bryan booking photo

‘Home Improvement’ Alum Facing Felony Assault Charges

Catherine Bedy

Cathi Bedy Defends What She was Told to Do to Maya Kowalski

7-11 employees beat thief.

7-Eleven Employees Deliver Beatdown to Alleged Serial Thief

MORE VIDEOS