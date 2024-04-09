Slender Man Stabbing: Morgan Geyser Wants Out of Mental Institution

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Morgan Geyser, accused of stabbing a classmate nearly to death almost a decade ago to please internet horror character Slender Man, is asking a judge to release her from a mental institution. (4/8/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?