Will Slender Man Stabber, Geyser, Be Released From Mental Institution?

A judge will decide if Morgan Geyser can be released from a mental institution. The other girl involved, Anissa Weier is already out. The two girls were 12 when they attacked their friend and fellow sixth grader Payton Leutner. (4/10/24)   MORE

Latest Videos

A judge will decide if Morgan Geyser can be released from a mental institution.

Will Slender Man Stabber, Geyser, Be Released From Mental Institution?

Morgan Geyser sits in court

Slender Man Hearing: Psychologist on Geyser's Goals, Future

A psychologist testified at Morgan Geyser's release hearing.

Slender Man Hearing: Psychologist Says Morgan Geyser Unfit for Release

Morgan Geyser, accused of stabbing a classmate nearly to death almost a decade ago to please internet horror character Slender Man, is asking a judge to release her from a mental institution.

Slender Man Stabbing: Morgan Geyser Wants Out of Mental Institution

surgeon testifies in Miu trial

Surgeon Recalls Tending to Apple River Stabbing Victims

witness testifies

Witness Says It Was His Idea to Bring Knife On Apple River Tubing Trip

nicolae miu graphic

Apple River Stabbings Trial: Day 4

courtney clenney seen in bodycam

Bodycam Video Shows Courtney Clenney Covered in Blood

Deobra Redden, who attacked Judge Mary Kay Holthus, appeared in court today and was given a Sept. 3 trial date.

Deobra Redden, Man Who Attacked Judge, Gets September Trial Date

Deobra Redden's defense attorney noted his client would invoke his right to a speedy trial and intends to plead not guilty by reason of insanity.

Judge Attacker Deobra Redden May Use Insanity Defense

Taylor Swift and her father, Scott Swift.

Should Taylor Swift's Father Be Charged?

Deobra Redden, the man who attacked Judge has been charged with attempted murder.

Man Who Attacked Judge in Court Charged with Attempted Murder

MORE VIDEOS