Will Slender Man Stabber, Geyser, Be Released From Mental Institution?

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
[wpdreams_ajaxsearchlite]
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
[wpdreams_ajaxsearchlite]
A judge will decide if Morgan Geyser can be released from a mental institution. The other girl involved, Anissa Weier is already out. The two girls were 12 when they attacked their friend and fellow sixth grader Payton Leutner. (4/10/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?