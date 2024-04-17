Today is Deadline for Bryan Kohberger to Reveal Alibi in Murder Case

Today is the deadline for Bryan Kohberger to reveal his alibi. The defense claims Kohberger was out driving alone on the night of the murders. Kohberger is charged with the murders of four University of Idaho Students on Nov. 13, 2022. (4/17/24)   MORE

Preacher's Wife, Friend Killed in Child Custody Dispute

William Brock's 911 call released. Brock faces murder charges for the fatal shooting of Uber driver, Lo-Letha Hall, who investigators say was sent to his home by scammers demanding money from him.

William Brock Calls 911 to Report Shooting of Uber Driver

Rex Heuermann is accused of killing four women, whose bodies were found along Gilgo Beach, Long Island. (4/17/24)

Accused Long Island Serial Killer, Rex Heuermann, Back in Court

Law enforcement believe Alex Cox was the man in the mask who attempted to shoot and kill Tammy Daybell.

The Attempted Shootings of Tammy Daybell and Brandon Boudreaux

The financial records were at the center of the State's case today. Chad Daybell transferred large amounts of money to his children on the day detectives searched his property.

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 5 Recap

A location app on Sade Robinson's phone placed her at the restaurant, a sports bar, Anderson's home, then at the park, where her remains were found.

Sade Robinson Murder: Investigators Search Maxwell Anderson's Home

Travel Records Show JJ Vallow Was Not on Flights with Lori

Julie Grant with a pic of victim Sade Robinson on the monitor.

Julie Grant Demands Justice For Sade Robinson

Man Shoots Uber Driver Who Was Sent in a Scam

The prosecution and defense witness lists are released. The judge prohibits mention of third part in defense opening in the Killer or Cover-Up Murder Trial.

Karen Read Trial: Prosecution and Defense Witness Lists Released

The genesis of the killing spree may have been triggered by the killing of Charles Vallow, Lori Vallow’s fourth husband. His death would have allowed Lori and Chad Daybell’s relationship to start.

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: The Genesis of Killing Spree

