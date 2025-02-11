Vinnie: Jenn Soto Failed Maddie as a Mom, Made Her a Lifelong Victim

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Vinnie Politan explores the horrific allegations against Stephan Sterns, and ponders the question: What kind of mother tells her 13-year-old daughter to go sleep with her boyfriend in the guest bedroom? Plus: Donna Adelson is seeking bond. (2/10/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?