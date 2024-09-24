Menendez Brothers Trial On Demand

Vinnie Politan Investigates | Stephan Sterns’ Parents Speak Out

After Stephan Sterns’ parents’ interview discusses Madeline Soto’s sleeping arrangements, and what happened to Stephan, Vinnie Politan and his guests dissect circumstances surrounding the murder of Madeline. (9/23/24) MORE

Latest Videos

Father Who Drove Twin Toddler Daughters Off Cliff Is Sentenced

Elijah Vue

Police: Remains Found on Private Property By Hunter ID'd as Elijah Vue

photos of elijah vue, kristina baur and jesse vang

Human Remains Found Near Elijah Vue's Previous Home

Victor Malavet sits in court

Broken Trust Abuse Trial: Judge Declares Mistrial

photo of madeline soto

Murder of Madeline Soto: Medical Examiner Determines Cause of Death

Photo of a cheerleader

Parents Charged After Allegedly Treating Child's Injuries with Smoothies

woman appears in court

Ex-Pageant Queen Pleads Not Guilty in Death of Boyfriend's Toddler

mugshot woman and man

Julie Grant: ‘How Could a Parent Laugh at Their Child’s Abuse?’

Elijah Vue, Mother in orange jumpsuit, boyfriend of Elijah's mother, Guest

'She Knows What Happened:' Elijah Vue's Father Wants Answers

Man standing over child on treadmill

'Treadmill Abuse Trial' Defense Speaks About Gregor's Appeal

Booking photo of man with mustache and little girl

Father Charged with First-Degree Murder in Hot Car Death

Katrina Baur mugshot.

Katrina Baur's Lawyer Motions to Withdraw From Case

