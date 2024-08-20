Vinnie Politan Investigates: Weeknights 9/8c on Court TV graphic

Was Rebecca Dishman a Victim or Co-Deviant in Torture, Murder?

Sean Finnegan was found guilty in the death of Jennifer Paxton. The question remains whether Rebecca Dishman was a victim or a willing participant in Paxton's torture and murder. The state rests its case-in-chief in Robert Telles' trial. (8/19/24)   MORE

Latest Videos

Roberta Lee-Kennett takes the stand.

Investigative Reporter Murder Trial: Roberta Lee-Kennett Takes Stand

Woman with curly hair sits in court and speaks into a microphone.

Forensic Expert: Jennifer Paxton's DNA Found in Freezer, on Wall

Chad Daybell's sister-in-law testifies.

Sister-in-Law Says Chad Daybell Called Her a 'Pot Stirrer'

Julie Grant with a picture of Colby Ryan on the monitor behind her.

Julie Grant: Colby Ryan Was Betrayed By His Own Mother

Julie Grant with a picture of Sade Robinson on the monitor.

Julie Grant: Sometimes a Killer's Family is Traumatized by Murder

Julie Grant with a picture of Bryan Kohberger on the monitor.

Celestial Objects Can't Take the Stand: Why Stargazing is Not an Alibi

Julie Grant with a picture of Charles Vallow on the monitor.

Julie Grant: 'Charles Vallow Died Trying to Protect Those Children'

Julie Grant with a pic of victim Sade Robinson on the monitor.

Julie Grant Demands Justice For Sade Robinson

Julie Grant with a picture of John O'Keefe on the monitor.

Julie Grant: Don't Forget About the Real Victim, John O'Keefe

Julie Grant: We Will Never Forget Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman

Julie Grant with a picture of Lori Vallow on the monitor.

Julie Grant: Mr. Doomsday Will Fail At the Blame Game

Julie Grant with Nicolae Miu on the monitor.

Julie Grant: Nicolae Miu's Pants Are On Fire!

