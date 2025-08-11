Murder, Motive, Mystery: Week 1 in Nicholas Kassotis' Trial

Court TV’s Cody Thomas recaps the first week of testimony in the trial of Nicholas Kassotis, accused of murdering and dismembering his wife, Mindi. Hear key moments, shocking evidence, and the defense’s surprising FBI impersonator theory. MORE

Domestic Violence, Killer Spouses, Murder & Mayhem ,

Latest Videos

Shawn Willis pleaded guilty

Murder, Motive, Mystery: Week 1 in Nicholas Kassotis' Trial

Anna Rodonski gives victim impact statement

Victim's Aunt's Impact Statement: Christine Went Through 'Torture'

Graphic with text of testimony

'Jane' Testifies Against Diddy: 'I Was Hooked From The Beginning'

sketch of faceless woman and emanuella grinberg

'Jane' Testifies She Still Loves Diddy At Sex Trafficking Trial

Christopher Behal appears in court

'I'm Sorry That She's Gone': Christopher Behal Speaks At Sentencing

splitscreen: young guy looks defiant in court?young woman sobs in court

Harmony Montgomery's Mother Awarded $2.25M in Civil Settlement

Arielle Konig in court

Gerhardt Konig's Wife Wants To Testify Against Him

Henning denied

Judge to Jordan Henning: 'I Do Not Believe You At All'

Jordan Henning in court

Jordan Henning Claims Abuse, Admits Fetlife Membership

splitscreen: bearded man in court/smiling woman in a family photo

Jordan Henning Seeks Lighter Sentence for Killing Wife, Cites Her Abuse

Dr. Dawn Hughes

Psychologist Dr. Dawn Hughes Talks About 'Trauma Bond' in Diddy Trial

Sharay Hayes aka 'The Punisher'

'The Punisher' Takes Stand, Details First Encounter With Diddy and Cassie

