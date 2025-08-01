GA v. Nicholas James Kassotis: Dead & Dismembered Wife Trial

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (Court TV) — A former naval officer accused of murdering and dismembering his wife is standing trial in Georgia.

Nicholas Kassotis, 43, is facing multiple charges, including malice murder, in the November 2022 death of Mindi Kassotis, 40. Mindi’s dismembered remains were found by hunters on December 2 in Riceboro. Authorities said her remains were found in two different locations, three miles apart, according to a press release.

Mindi Kassotis selfie

FILE – Mindi Kassotis (Georgia Bureau of Investigation)

Nicholas, also known as Nicholas Killian James Stark, was arrested in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, on May 12, 2023. His arrest came one day after Mindi’s remains were positively identified through genealogy DNA.

According to a marriage announcement, Nicholas was a JAG in the U.S. Navy, and Mindi was a writer and business owner. The couple was living in Savannah when Mindi was killed.

Authorities haven’t released a theory on motive, but at a pretrial hearing in July, prosecutors argued the couple was on the run to avoid paying a $1.5 million divorce judgment to Nicholas’ ex-wife, reported WJCL.

The defense argued the couple was actually running from an individual referred to as “Jim McIntyre,” who controlled their finances. Prosecutors called the defense’s story a “CIA, conspiracy theory-type argument.”

Nicholas’ trial is scheduled to begin on August 4 with jury selection.

