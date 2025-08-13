Lawyer, Ex-Navy JAG Kassotis Insists He Got No Documents on Wife’s Death

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Kassotis insisted he never received documents about his wife’s death, not even a death certificate. The prosecution was skeptical, as the defendant is a lawyer and ex-Navy JAG. Kassotis maintained he was lied to, and no documents existed. (8/13/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?