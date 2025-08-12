FBI Agent Details Cell Data Linking Nicholas Kassotis to Key Locations

FBI Special Agent James Berni analyzed cell tower data associated with defendant Nicholas Kassotis, mapping device interactions to significant locations while clarifying the data's limitations in confirming precise whereabouts. (8/11/25) MORE

