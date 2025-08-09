Jury Hears 2023 Police Interview of Nicholas Kassotis After Arrest

Audio police interview after the arrest of Nicholas Kassotis, recorded by GBI agent Tracy Sands is played for the jury. Nicholas is charged with murdering his wife, Mindi Kassotis, whose dismembered remains were found in multiple locations. (8/8/25) MORE

Killer Spouses, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

Nicholas Kassotis interview

Jury Hears 2023 Police Interview of Nicholas Kassotis After Arrest

Samantha Kolesnik

Nicholas Kassotis' Third Wife: He Told Me Mindi Died in the Hospital

3-way splitscreen: photo of a female victim/bald older gentleman on the witness stand/middle-aged defendant at defense table

Dismembered Wife Murder Trial: Victim Mindi Kassotis' Dad Takes The Stand

Bald older gentleman on witness stand

Mindi Kassotis' Dad On Being Told She Died: Wish I Could've Said Goodbye

Betsy Mebane, victim Mindi Kassotis' mother

Dismembered Wife Murder Trial: Victim Mindi Kassotis' Mom Takes The Stand

Betsy Mebane

Defendant Nicholas Kassotis To Victim's Mother: 'Mindi Is Not Coming Home'

Black tote

Jury Is Shown Black Tote Where Mindi Kassotis' Body Parts Were Found

Airbnb landlord Vaishnavi Kahre

Dismembered Wife Murder: Landlord Noticed A Rug Missing from Property

witness in court and male defendant

Responding Investigator Describes Discovering Mindi Kassotis' Body

nicholas kassotis day 2

Dismembered Wife Murder Trial: Day 2 Recap

GBI Special Agent Lindsay Smith

GBI Agent Details Investigation Into Death, Dismemberment of Mindi Kassotis

kassotis daily wrap graphic

Dismembered Wife Murder Trial: Day 1 Recap

MORE VIDEOS