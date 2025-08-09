Jury Hears 2023 Police Interview of Nicholas Kassotis After Arrest

- Watch Live
Audio police interview after the arrest of Nicholas Kassotis, recorded by GBI agent Tracy Sands is played for the jury. Nicholas is charged with murdering his wife, Mindi Kassotis, whose dismembered remains were found in multiple locations. (8/8/25) MORE
