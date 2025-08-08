Nicholas Kassotis' Third Wife: He Told Me Mindi Died in the Hospital

Samantha Kolesnik, Nicholas Kassotis' third wife said, 'Nick told me his wife died in the hospital.' Kolesnik and Nicholas were married four months after Mindi Kassotis' murder, which prosecutors say was the motivation behind her murder. (8/8/25) MORE

Samantha Kolesnik

Nicholas Kassotis' Third Wife: He Told Me Mindi Died in the Hospital

3-way splitscreen: photo of a female victim/bald older gentleman on the witness stand/middle-aged defendant at defense table

Dismembered Wife Murder Trial: Victim Mindi Kassotis' Dad Takes The Stand

Bald older gentleman on witness stand

Mindi Kassotis' Dad On Being Told She Died: Wish I Could've Said Goodbye

Betsy Mebane, victim Mindi Kassotis' mother

Dismembered Wife Murder Trial: Victim Mindi Kassotis' Mom Takes The Stand

Betsy Mebane

Defendant Nicholas Kassotis To Victim's Mother: 'Mindi Is Not Coming Home'

Black tote

Jury Is Shown Black Tote Where Mindi Kassotis' Body Parts Were Found

Airbnb landlord Vaishnavi Kahre

Dismembered Wife Murder: Landlord Noticed A Rug Missing from Property

witness in court and male defendant

Responding Investigator Describes Discovering Mindi Kassotis' Body

nicholas kassotis day 2

Dismembered Wife Murder Trial: Day 2 Recap

GBI Special Agent Lindsay Smith

GBI Agent Details Investigation Into Death, Dismemberment of Mindi Kassotis

kassotis daily wrap graphic

Dismembered Wife Murder Trial: Day 1 Recap

Hunter David Lovette

Hunter Describes Finding 'Headless' Torso of Mindi Kassotis

