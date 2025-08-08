Nicholas Kassotis' Third Wife: He Told Me Mindi Died in the Hospital

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Samantha Kolesnik, Nicholas Kassotis' third wife said, 'Nick told me his wife died in the hospital.' Kolesnik and Nicholas were married four months after Mindi Kassotis' murder, which prosecutors say was the motivation behind her murder. (8/8/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?