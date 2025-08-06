GBI Agent Details Investigation Into Death, Dismemberment of Mindi Kassotis

- Watch Live
Georgia Bureau of Investigations Special Agent Lindsay Smith details the investigation into Mindi Kassotis' death and dismemberment . Nicholas Kassotis is charged with murdering Mindi, whose remains were found in multiple locations. (8/6/25) MORE
