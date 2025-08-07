Dismembered Wife Murder: Landlord Noticed A Rug Missing from Property

Vaishnavi Kahre, the landlord of an Airbnb that Nicholas Kassotis stayed at in June 2022 takes the stand. Kahre said she noticed a rug missing from her property when Kassotis moved out and also noted that he was a very good tenant. (8/7/25) MORE

Dismembered Wife Murder: Landlord Noticed A Rug Missing from Property

Responding Investigator Describes Discovering Mindi Kassotis' Body

Dismembered Wife Murder Trial: Day 2 Recap

GBI Agent Details Investigation Into Death, Dismemberment of Mindi Kassotis

Dismembered Wife Murder Trial: Day 1 Recap

Hunter Describes Finding 'Headless' Torso of Mindi Kassotis

GBI Special Agent: Processed Mindi Kassotis' 'Torso and Left Leg' at Lab

State: Mindi Kassotis' Killer 'Was A Prosecutor,' Knew How to 'Clean Up'

Jury Seated in Dismembered Wife Murder Trial

Man Accused of Dismembering, Dumping Wife in Woods

