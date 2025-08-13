Kassotis Says He Trusted 'Jim,' Now Feels Betrayed in Wife Mindi's Death

- Watch Live
On redirect, Nicholas Kassotis said he once believed an FBI contact would protect him, took strict security steps, and scattered Mindi’s ashes in Chesapeake Bay, but now he feels betrayed and doesn't know who killed his wife. (8/13/25) MORE
