Frank Mebane III said that while he regretted not having a chance to say goodbye to Mindi Kassotis, he had no interest in seeing her body because as far as he was concerned his daughter had gone to be with the Lord. (8/7/25) MORE

Mindi Kassotis' Dad On Being Told She Died: Wish I Could've Said Goodbye

Dismembered Wife Murder Trial: Victim Mindi Kassotis' Mom Takes The Stand

Defendant Nicholas Kassotis To Victim's Mother: 'Mindi Is Not Coming Home'

Jury Is Shown Black Tote Where Mindi Kassotis' Body Parts Were Found

Dismembered Wife Murder: Landlord Noticed A Rug Missing from Property

Responding Investigator Describes Discovering Mindi Kassotis' Body

Dismembered Wife Murder Trial: Day 2 Recap

GBI Agent Details Investigation Into Death, Dismemberment of Mindi Kassotis

Dismembered Wife Murder Trial: Day 1 Recap

Hunter Describes Finding 'Headless' Torso of Mindi Kassotis

GBI Special Agent: Processed Mindi Kassotis' 'Torso and Left Leg' at Lab

State: Mindi Kassotis' Killer 'Was A Prosecutor,' Knew How to 'Clean Up'

