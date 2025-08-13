Dismembered Wife Murder Trial: Kassotis' Defense Delivers Closings

- Watch Live
In closings, defense attorney Doug Weinstein conceded that Nicholas Kassotis took emotional and financial advantage of friends and family, but that it doesn't mean he killed Mindi. Weinstein blamed law enforcement for ignoring other leads. (8/13/25) MORE
