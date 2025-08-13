Dismembered Wife Murder Trial: Kassotis' Defense Delivers Closings

In closings, defense attorney Doug Weinstein conceded that Nicholas Kassotis took emotional and financial advantage of friends and family, but that it doesn't mean he killed Mindi. Weinstein blamed law enforcement for ignoring other leads. (8/13/25) MORE

Killer Spouses, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

prosecutor delivers closings in the case against Nicholas Kassoti

State's Closing: 'Every Single One of Us Is Here Because of Mindi'

Nick Kassotis' defense attorney delivers his closing argument

Dismembered Wife Murder Trial: Kassotis' Defense Delivers Closings

Nicholas Kassotis on cross

Nicholas Kassotis Went to the Car Wash After Learning His Wife Was Dead

split: attorney grills defendant in witness stand

Lawyer, Ex-Navy JAG Kassotis Insists He Got No Documents on Wife’s Death

defendant on witness stand, middle-aged male with glasses, very studious-looking

Kassotis Says He Trusted 'Jim,' Now Feels Betrayed in Wife Mindi's Death

studious looking defendant holds a piece of paper

Kassotis Grilled on Cross Over Purchases, Actions After Wife's Death

male defendant testifies in his defense

Dismembered Wife Murder Trial: Defendant Nicholas Kassotis Testifies

Nicholas Kassotis' first wife, Heather Thomas

Nicholas Kassotis' First Wife: GBI Sketch 'Looked Remarkably Like Mindi'

Former colleague of Nicholas Kassotis, Chris Czaplak

Chris Czaplak: Learned Nick Kassotis Was Primary Suspect in Mindi's Murder

FBI Agent James Berni analyzed cell tower data linked to Nicholas Kassotis, mapping interactions yet noting data's limitations on locations.

FBI Agent Details Cell Data Linking Nicholas Kassotis to Key Locations

Christopher Wolfenbarger

Serial Killer’s Daughter Murder Trial

witness testifying and male defendant looking on

Examiner Describes Cuts or False Starts on Mindi Kassotis' Remains

MORE VIDEOS