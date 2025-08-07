Dismembered Wife Murder Trial: Day 2 Recap

The medical examiner who examined the body parts of Mindi Kassotis testified in excruciating detail about the savage attack she suffered before being cut up and dumped in the woods, where animals chewed away at what was left of her. (8/7/25) MORE

nicholas kassotis day 2

GBI Special Agent Lindsay Smith

GBI Agent Details Investigation Into Death, Dismemberment of Mindi Kassotis

kassotis daily wrap graphic

Dismembered Wife Murder Trial: Day 1 Recap

Hunter David Lovette

Hunter Describes Finding 'Headless' Torso of Mindi Kassotis

GBI special agent, Brett Dickerson

GBI Special Agent: Processed Mindi Kassotis' 'Torso and Left Leg' at Lab

image of nicholas kassotis at home depot

State: Mindi Kassotis' Killer 'Was A Prosecutor,' Knew How to 'Clean Up'

Nicholas Kassotis in court

Jury Seated in Dismembered Wife Murder Trial

Nicholas Kassotis and Mindi Kassotis

Man Accused of Dismembering, Dumping Wife in Woods

