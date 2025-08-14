Dismembered Wife Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

After a little more than an hour of deliberations, the jury reaches a verdict in Nicholas Kassotis' trial, where he is charged with murdering his wife, Mindi Kassotis, whose dismembered remains were found in multiple locations. (8/14/25) MORE

Latest Videos

Nicholas Kassotis verdict

Dismembered Wife Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

Christopher Wolfenbarger

Is the 'Flint River Killer' Relevant to Killer’s Daughter Murder Trial?

Christopher Wolfenbarger trial Opening Statements

Opening Statements Set To Begin in Killer’s Daughter Murder Trial

prosecutor delivers closings in the case against Nicholas Kassoti

State's Closing: 'Every Single One of Us Is Here Because of Mindi'

Nick Kassotis' defense attorney delivers his closing argument

Dismembered Wife Murder Trial: Kassotis' Defense Delivers Closings

Nicholas Kassotis on cross

Nicholas Kassotis Went to the Car Wash After Learning His Wife Was Dead

split: attorney grills defendant in witness stand

Lawyer, Ex-Navy JAG Kassotis Insists He Got No Documents on Wife’s Death

defendant on witness stand, middle-aged male with glasses, very studious-looking

Kassotis Says He Trusted 'Jim,' Now Feels Betrayed in Wife Mindi's Death

studious looking defendant holds a piece of paper

Kassotis Grilled on Cross Over Purchases, Actions After Wife's Death

male defendant testifies in his defense

Dismembered Wife Murder Trial: Defendant Nicholas Kassotis Testifies

Nicholas Kassotis' first wife, Heather Thomas

Nicholas Kassotis' First Wife: GBI Sketch 'Looked Remarkably Like Mindi'

Former colleague of Nicholas Kassotis, Chris Czaplak

Chris Czaplak: Learned Nick Kassotis Was Primary Suspect in Mindi's Murder

