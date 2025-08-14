Dismembered Wife Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
After a little more than an hour of deliberations, the jury reaches a verdict in Nicholas Kassotis' trial, where he is charged with murdering his wife, Mindi Kassotis, whose dismembered remains were found in multiple locations. (8/14/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?