What Happens to Rebecca Haro After Husband's Guilty Plea?

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
Jake Haro pleaded guilty to the murder of his missing 7-month-old son, Emmanuel Haro, at a court hearing on Thursday. Emmanuel's mother, Rebecca Haro, is also charged with murder and maintains her innocence. (10/17/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?