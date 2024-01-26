Accomplice to Murder: Missing Beauty Queen Murder – Court TV Podcast

Posted at 10:37 AM, January 26, 2024

Former Georgia beauty queen and beloved high school teacher Tara Grinstead vanished in 2005, leaving a community stunned and without answers for over a decade until Ryan Duke, a former student at the school she taught at, was arrested and charged with her murder. Just weeks later, Ryan’s friend Bo Dukes was also arrested in connection to her disappearance. Both men claimed that they helped dispose of her body but blamed each other for the murder. When Ryan Duke stood trial, it would be up to a jury to determine who was telling the truth. This week’s Court TV Podcast dives deeper into this cold case that drew national attention with an audio edition of our original series, “Accomplice to Murder.”

