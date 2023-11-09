Case Against Bryan Kohberger premieres Nov. 12

Arrest made in the stabbing death of Detroit synagogue president

Posted at 9:16 AM, November 9, 2023

By: Taylor O’Bier

NEW YORK (Scripps News Detroit) — Detroit Police said on Wednesday they have arrested a suspect in the killing of Samantha Woll, the president of a downtown synagogue who was found stabbed to death outside her home in October.

Samantha Woll

Samantha Woll, president of the board at the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue poses for a photo in Detroit, Oct. 13, 2022. Samantha Woll, a Detroit synagogue president was found stabbed to death outside her home Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 police said. The motive wasn’t known. (David Guralnick/Detroit News via AP)

“While this is an encouraging development in our desire to bring closure for Ms. Woll’s family, it does not represent the conclusion of our work in this case,” said Detroit Police Chief James White on X. “The details of the investigation will remain confidential at this time to ensure the integrity of the important steps that remain.”

White did not give any details about the suspect or what they have been charged with.

Police previously said the investigation had not uncovered any evidence of a hate crime in Woll’s killing.

The 40-year-old was found dead with multiple stab wounds outside her home on Oct. 21, hours after returning from a wedding, investigators said.

“We are shocked and saddened to learn of the unexpected death of Samantha Woll, our Board President,” the Synagogue said in a statement posted to Facebook on the day the news of her death came out. “At this point, we do not have more information but will share more when it becomes available. May her memory be a blessing.”

Woll had been president of the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue since 2022 and had previously served as an aide to Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin and as a campaign staffer for Attorney General Dana Nessel. She was also on the board of the Jewish Community Relations Council and the American Jewish Committee.

 

This story was originally published by Scripps News Detroit, an E.W. Scripps Company.

