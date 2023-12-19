Body found in dumpster confirmed to be Sam Haskell’s wife

Posted at 5:10 PM, December 19, 2023

By LAUREN SILVER

LOS ANGELES (Court TV) — One month after Sam Haskell Jr. was charged with the deaths of his wife and her parents, a body found in a dumpster has been confirmed to be that of Haskell’s wife.

Sam Haskell appears shirtless at an arraignment

Sam Haskell Jr. appeared shirtless at his arraignment on Dec. 8, 2023. (Court TV/Pool)

Haskell, the son of a former Hollywood Agent, is charged with three counts of murder with special circumstances for allegedly murdering Mei Haskell and her parents, YanXiang Wang and Gaoshan Li.

Prosecutors said that on Nov. 7, Haskell hired day laborers to take away heavy plastic trash bags from his Tarzana home. One of the workers called 911 after opening the bag and finding human body parts. The same day, Haskell was “allegedly observed and photographed a short distance from his home disposing a large trash bag into a dumpster,” prosecutors said. The next day, an individual looking through the same dumpster found a torso in a trash bag and called 911.

three photos side by side

FILE – This undated photo combination provided by the Los Angeles Police Department shows Mei Haskell, left, and her parents, YanXiang Wang and Gaoshan Li. (Courtesy of Los Angeles Police Department via AP,File)

On Tuesday, Court TV confirmed that the coroner identified the torso as belonging to Mei Haskell and that her date of death was Nov. 7. Prosecutors said that the victims were last ween on or about Nov. 6. All three victims lived in Haskell’s home with the couple’s three young children.

Haskell appeared shirtless in court on Dec. 8 for a scheduled arraignment, which was continued at the defense’s request. Haskell is being held without bond. The arraignment was rescheduled for Jan. 12.

More In:

Related Stories

Brice Rhodes

KY v. Brice Rhodes: Witness to Murder Trial

UPDATE: The penalty phase is set to begin for Brice Rhodes after he was convicted of stabbing two teen brothers to death. More

Asa Ellerup and her children walk by a camera

Push to Change Laws After Rex Heuermann’s Wife Signs $1M Deal

New York lawmakers are trying to change the law after Rex Heuermann's wife reportedly signed a $1 million deal with Peacock. More

Bryan Kohberger appears in court

Judge Denies Motions to Dismiss Indictment Against Bryan Kohberger

A judge denied multiple motions by Bryan Kohberger's defense team to dismiss the indictments that accuse him of killing four students. More

TRENDING

Verdict announced in Rhodes.
Lindsay Shiver and her attorneys enter court

LATEST NEWS

Brice Rhodes
A man in a blue shirt stands in court, flanked by deputies
Bryan Kohberger in Court
Sam Haskell appears shirtless at an arraignment

SCRIPPS NEWS

Former NBA G league player admits he and ex killed woman in Las Vegas
3 Dunkin' employees allegedly pulled guns on complaining customers
Remains of fugitive wanted by FBI identified nearly 25 years later