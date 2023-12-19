Body found in dumpster confirmed to be Sam Haskell’s wife

By LAUREN SILVER

LOS ANGELES (Court TV) — One month after Sam Haskell Jr. was charged with the deaths of his wife and her parents, a body found in a dumpster has been confirmed to be that of Haskell’s wife.

Haskell, the son of a former Hollywood Agent, is charged with three counts of murder with special circumstances for allegedly murdering Mei Haskell and her parents, YanXiang Wang and Gaoshan Li.

Prosecutors said that on Nov. 7, Haskell hired day laborers to take away heavy plastic trash bags from his Tarzana home. One of the workers called 911 after opening the bag and finding human body parts. The same day, Haskell was “allegedly observed and photographed a short distance from his home disposing a large trash bag into a dumpster,” prosecutors said. The next day, an individual looking through the same dumpster found a torso in a trash bag and called 911.

On Tuesday, Court TV confirmed that the coroner identified the torso as belonging to Mei Haskell and that her date of death was Nov. 7. Prosecutors said that the victims were last ween on or about Nov. 6. All three victims lived in Haskell’s home with the couple’s three young children.

Haskell appeared shirtless in court on Dec. 8 for a scheduled arraignment, which was continued at the defense’s request. Haskell is being held without bond. The arraignment was rescheduled for Jan. 12.