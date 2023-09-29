Opening statements banner

Cal City couple sentenced to 15 years to life in West trial

Posted at 9:37 AM, September 29, 2023

By: Mike Hart

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (Scripps News Bakersfield) — The California City couple convicted in the death and disappearance of their adoptive sons, Orrin and Orson West, have been sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.

“Our family lost the boys, they’re still missing. We don’t have nothing. We’re still wondering where they’re at,” said Keisha Stevenson, a friend of the biological family.

Trezell West listens

Trezell West listens Tuesday during closing arguments in his trial. (KERO)

It’s been a difficult three years for the family and loved ones of four-year-old Orrin and three-year-old Orson West, born Cincere and Classic Pettus. Years filled with heartbreak, months of investigations, and weeks of painful testimony.

“I’ve never met Cincere and Classic obviously,” said lead prosecutor Eric Smith. “I went in every day to fight for their justice because they deserved it.”

After reporting their adoptive sons missing in December 2020, Trezell and Jacqueline were found guilty of second-degree murder among other charges this past May.

Jaqueline’s attorney Alekxia Torres Stallings pleadingly asked the court to sentence her client to probation, arguing that Jacqueline had already lost everything.

Jacqueline West listens

Jacqueline West, left, listens as Trezell West’s counsel, not pictured, presents his closing arguments Tuesday. (KERO)

Brehmer handed down a sentence of 15 years to life for both Trezell and Jacqueline on the count of second-degree murder, plus four years for willful cruelty to a child. The sentences will run concurrently.

Loved ones of the family waited patiently inside the courtroom to confront the defendant, only they didn’t get that chance.

“We are hurt for the simple fact of what was the point of writing those victim impact statements if we couldn’t read them? We wrote those,” Stevenson said.

The family expected to read impact statements in the courtroom, and were told the court would only consider what was written. Regardless, the family felt they deserved the opportunity to confront the couple and ask one more time for them to reveal where the boys’ bodies are.

The jury convicted the couple on five of the seven counts.

District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said her office declined to seek a retrial on the two remaining counts, out of consideration for the Wests’ other children.

 

This story was originally published by Scripps News Bakersfield, an E.W. Scripps Company.

