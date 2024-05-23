Court TV Podcast: Vinnie Politan Investigates: Baldwin Movie Shooting

Join the host of Court TV’s Closing Arguments with Vinnie Politan as he digs deeper into the Alec Baldwin Movie Shooting ahead of Baldwin’s trial. Vinnie and his guests take a close look at the trial of the “Rust” movie armorer, Hannah Gutierrez, who is serving an 18-month sentence for involuntary manslaughter. How did live rounds make it to the movie set? And who was ultimately in charge? These are all questions that prosecutors will address as they work to hold Alec Baldwin responsible for injuring Joel Souza and causing the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

