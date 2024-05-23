Court TV Podcast: Vinnie Politan Investigates: Baldwin Movie Shooting

Posted at 11:25 AM, May 23, 2024

Join the host of Court TV’s Closing Arguments with Vinnie Politan as he digs deeper into the Alec Baldwin Movie Shooting ahead of Baldwin’s trial. Vinnie and his guests take a close look at the trial of the “Rust” movie armorer, Hannah Gutierrez, who is serving an 18-month sentence for involuntary manslaughter. How did live rounds make it to the movie set? And who was ultimately in charge? These are all questions that prosecutors will address as they work to hold Alec Baldwin responsible for injuring Joel Souza and causing the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Catch up on the facts: https://www.courttv.com/tag/alec-baldwin/

Subscribe to the Court TV Newsletter: https://www.courttv.com/email/

all podcast episodes

More In:

Related Stories

Jeff Spellerberg, who has previously worked with Alec Baldwin on set

Hollywood Propmaster Calls Alec Baldwin a ‘Safety-Conscious Guy’

Hollywood prop masters and armorers Dutch Merrick and Jeff Spellerberg, who has previously worked with Alec Baldwin on set, discuss Baldwin’s motion to dismiss hearing... More

Alec Baldwin appears at a red carpet event

Judge considers dismissing indictment against Alec Baldwin in fatal shooting of cinematographer

A New Mexico judge is considering whether to dismiss a grand jury indictment against actor Alec Baldwin in the fatal shooting on the set of... More

brian albert testifies

CTV Podcast: Killer or Cover-Up Murder Trial: Brian Albert Testifies

Podcast episode with testimony in the Karen Read trial from Brian Albert, the owner of the home where John O’Keefe’s body was found. More

TRENDING

doorbell footage of mica miller
photo of mica miller
Matthew Perry was found unresponsive in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home. An investigation has been opened into his death and authorities are trying to find how he received the ketamine, which was ruled a contributing factor in his death.
Ali Abulaban looks down as he testifies

LATEST NEWS

Beverly McCallum
doorbell footage of mica miller
scheffler speaks to reporters

SCRIPPS NEWS