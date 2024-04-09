Ex-Waffle House employee arrested in stolen SUV claims it was gift

Posted at 8:37 AM, April 9, 2024
TULSA, Okla. (Scripps News Tulsa) — An Oklahoma woman is facing a felony charge after Tulsa police caught her driving a stolen vehicle.

Authorities were alerted by a Flock Safety Camera about the stolen white Jeep on April 1. Officers then proceeded to pull the car over.

angela harrison mugshot

Angela Harrison (Tulsa County Jail via Scripps News Tulsa)

The driver, Angela Harrison, told officers she was at a gas station an hour before when she ran into a former customer from when she worked at Waffle House.

She went on to tell officers that the former customer gave her $10 and the white Jeep Liberty because her 53rd birthday was coming up.

Tulsa police said the Jeep was actually stolen before Christmas. They also have a picture of Harrison on surveillance camera driving the car on Jan. 14.

TPD said Harrison identified herself as the woman in the photo but couldn’t explain how she had the car in January.

The owner of the SUV passed away last year and the car was returned to the victim’s family.

Harrison is facing the felony charge of unauthorized possession of a stolen vehicle.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Tulsa, an E.W. Scripps Company.

