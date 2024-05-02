Online flirting ends in attempted murder charge for Florida woman

HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. (Court TV) — An online encounter ended in multiple charges, including attempted murder, for a Florida woman.

Crystal Skiba is facing 10 charges following her April 24th arrest in Hardee County, Florida. Deputies were called to the scene by the alleged victim, who claimed Skiba fired multiple shots at him as he fled her home.

The alleged victim, whose name is redacted in court documents obtained by Court TV, told investigators he connected with Skiba on Facebook earlier that day. Their conversation turned “flirtatious” when discussing work for a “horror production company” he was trying to start, and Skiba invited him to her home.

When he arrived, Skiba directed two young children to go into another room before taking the man into her bedroom, an arrest report states. The man said he spotted a handgun on the bed and claimed Skiba was attempting to “seduce him and get him sexually aroused.” After performing oral sex on the man, Skiba allegedly said, “You know you can’t leave without paying me, right.”

The man told investigators he tried to leave the home, but an armed Skiba attempted to block him. With his hands in the air, he pleaded to leave and walked out the door to his car.

“As he began walking to his car he continued to walk with his hands in the air and noted (Skiba) was attempting to ‘cock the gun.’ (Redacted) believed the handgun became ‘jammed’ and had a malfunction.”

As he was driving away, Skiba allegedly cursed at him and fired the handgun at his vehicle multiple times.

Skiba told authorities a different version of events. She claimed she invited the man over to “smoke out,” but kicked him out of the home after he insinuated he wanted to have sex. Skiba also claimed the alleged victim was the one to fire at her from his vehicle when he was leaving.

While searching her home, authorities found firearms, illegal drugs and paraphernalia. Deputies also noted living conditions in the home were “atrocious” with mounds of trash, rotten food, cat feces and mold throughout. The only food in the home was “spoiled or infested with roaches.”

Authorities said the two children, ages five and seven, couldn’t remember the last time they attended school. They also had severe tooth decay “with some missing that is not consistent with juvenile development.”

Skiba’s charges include second-degree attempted murder, false imprisonment and child neglect. She has pleaded not guilty.