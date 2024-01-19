Father accused of fleeing scene of crash that killed teen daughter

Posted at 12:09 PM, January 19, 2024
BIXBY, Okla. (Scripps News Tulsa/Court TV) — An Oklahoma father is facing charges in a rollover crash that killed his 16-year-old daughter.

Elliott Binney was arrested and released on bond following a Jan. 11 crash that killed Shelby Binney. Investigators said Shelby, who wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the car, was pronounced dead at the hospital. Three other family members were also injured in the crash and treated at the hospital.

elliott binney mugshot

This booking photo provided by the Tulsa County Jail shows Elliott Binney. (Tulsa County Jail)

An arrest report obtained by Scripps News Tulsa stated witnesses told officers Elliott was driving approximately 70 miles per hour and passed multiple cars in a no passing zone while it was raining.

After the crash, officers found an unsealed bottle of vodka next to the passenger door.

Elliott fled the scene of the crash. Bixby Chief of Police Todd Blish said, “(He) fled to a family member’s home and switched vehicles and left the area. We were able to track him electronically and ultimately make an arrest (the next morning).”

After being read the Miranda Warning, Elliott told police they purchased the vodka and he drank a gulp while driving his family home. Scripps News Tulsa obtained the arrest video.

He’s charged with leaving the scene of a collision resulting in death, first degree manslaughter and passing a vehicle in a no-passing zone.

Scripps News Tulsa reports Elliott has an extensive criminal history involving vehicles, including three other charges of leaving the scene and a DUI.

Scripps News Tulsa, an E.W. Scripps Company, contributed to this report.

