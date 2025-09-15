FL v. Herbert Swilley: Dosed & Choked Murder Trial

OCALA, Fla. (Court TV) — A Florida man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his husband, who investigators say was drugged, beaten and strangled before his body was moved to stage a fake crime scene.

Herbert Swilley was arrested on November 3, 2023, for the murder of 59-year-old Timothy Floyd Smith. The couple had been married nearly eight years when Smith was found dead in an Ocala apartment in March 2023 after he failed to show up for work.

Deputies found Smith deceased in an apartment with a dark ligature mark on his neck and blunt-force trauma to his face and genitalia, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

An investigation revealed Smith was given a massive dose of diphenhydramine — an ingredient in Benadryl and Unisom — that was 30 times higher than the normal therapeutic dose. Prosecutors allege Swilley then strangled Smith and fractured his cervical spine.

After killing his husband, Swilley allegedly moved Smith’s body from their home to a nearby apartment the couple maintained. According to the arrest warrant, Swilley said the couple had an open marriage and used that apartment “for the purpose of sex with other parties they would meet via social media.”

At the second apartment, investigators say Swilley staged a fake crime scene and attempted to destroy evidence using household cleaning agents. He then returned to their residence and drove Smith’s vehicle back to the apartment where he left it before walking home.

Prosecutors alleged Swilley killed Smith to access his life insurance policies totaling $333,000. Swilley also posted on GoFundMe, announcing Smith’s funeral and reportedly raised a couple of thousand dollars.

Jury selection starts Monday, Sept. 15.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.