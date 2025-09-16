Herbert Swilley Gives Timeline After Deputy Finds Husband's Body

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
The jury saw bodycam footage of a deputy discovering Tim Smith's body during a welfare check. Smith's husband, Herbert Swilley, is standing trial on charges that he murdered Smith and staged the scene. (9/16/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?