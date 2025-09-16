Herbert Swilley Gives Timeline After Deputy Finds Husband's Body

The jury saw bodycam footage of a deputy discovering Tim Smith's body during a welfare check. Smith's husband, Herbert Swilley, is standing trial on charges that he murdered Smith and staged the scene. (9/16/25) MORE

Herbert Swilley and victim Tim Smith

Dosed & Choked Murder: Witnesses Provide Insight to Defendant's Marriage

herbert swilley appears in bodycam

Herbert Swilley Gives Timeline After Deputy Finds Husband's Body

Defense lawyer John Klein argued in openings that there’s no evidence Herbert Swilley was at the apartment when Tim Smith died.

Defense Opening: No Proof Herbert Swilley Was at Scene When Husband Died

Assistant State Attorney Amy Berndt delivers her opening in the case against Herbert Swilley.

State: Swilley Staged Husband's Murder As Sexual Encounter Gone Wrong

