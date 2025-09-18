Medical Examiner Says Victim 'Tim Smith's Neck Has Been Broken'

- Watch Live
Medical examiner Tracey Corey says victim 'Tim Smith's neck has been broken' saying Smith's cause of death was trauma to the neck, asphyxia and manner of death being a homicide. Herbert Swilley is charged in the death of his husband, Smith. (9/18/25) MORE
