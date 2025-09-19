Dosed & Choked Murder: Herbert Swilley Sentenced After Murder Conviction

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Friends and family of victim Tim Smith give victim impact statements before Herbert Swilley is sentenced for his death. Swilley was convicted of the first-degree murder of Smith. (9/19/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?